KARACHI: The Tajir Action Committee in Karachi on Friday has announced that starting June 5 (Saturday), traders will keep their shops open till 8 pm, defying the governments orders.

The committee said that despite their constant demands from the government, the government acted unilaterally and made the decision without taking into account the traders’ wishes.

“If the police resort to use of force or attempt to seal markets, we will protest,” said the notification.