Yami Gautam ties the knot

Indian actor Yami Gautam surprised everyone by announcing her marriage to a Indian filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

The Ginny Weds Sunny actor took to Instagram to share a photo of her wedding ceremony.

She wrote in the caption, “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family.”

Yami also wrote, “As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes.”

She also added a quote of Rumi which was, “In your light, I learn to love,” in the caption.

Many fans and celebrities congratulated the happy couple on their journey.