407,694 vaccine doses administered so far, 25 new infections reported in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI: As many as 407,694 people, including 26,573 health workers and 381,121 senior citizens, have been vaccinated so far against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) in 23 centres operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive was launched on March 10.

According to data shared by the district administration here on Friday, 25 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 26,390 in the district while three lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

As per the latest data, four cases were reported from Rawal Town, four from Potohar town, ten from Rawalpindi Cantt, three from AJK, two from Kotli Sattian, and one each from Gujjar Khan and Murree.

“Presently 60 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 18 in Holy Family Hospital, 11 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 12 in Institute of Urology, eight in Fauji Foundation Hospital, three in Bilal hospital and one in Hearts International Hospital,” the health authority report said.

According to the District Health Authority, 24,963 patients have been discharged after recovery, while 1062 were quarantined, including 672 at home and 390 in isolation so far.