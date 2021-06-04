USAID dispatches supplies for Covid relief, prevention

The US through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) has dispatched emergency supplies to Pakistan, Maldives and Sri Lanka to fight the coronavirus.

The Foreign Office said in a statement today that the US has sent 685,000 KN-95 masks, 50,000 protective goggles, 250,000 diagnostic kits and 1,000 pulse oximeters. Previously, the US had sent 200 ventilators for Covid-19 patients in Pakistan.

“This timely gesture is part of the continued assistance that the US has provided to Pakistan to support our Covid relief and prevention efforts,” FO said.

The US has allocated $40 million to Pakistan in order to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“This support has benefited more than 2.5 million Pakistanis across the country, providing life-saving treatment, strengthening case-finding and surveillance, and mobilizing innovative financing to bolster emergency preparedness,” USAID said.