‘No vaccine, no salary’, Covid-19 whip on govt employees in Sindh

The government employees will not receive their salaries unless and until they are vaccinated for COVID-19, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Aki Shahd said on Thursday.

The main idea behind this is to encourage people to take the COVID-19 vaccine. The Sindh CM has issued an order of ‘no vaccination, no salary’ to Finance Department and asked it to stop salary for month of July if any of the employee refuses to vaccinate.

Meanwhile, the process of vaccination against Covid-19 is continuing smoothly and more than 7.953 million vaccine doses have been administered so far.

The positivity rate of coronavirus stands at 3.93% making it the 10th consecutive day when the country reported less than 5% positivity rate.

Out of the total confirmed cases, Sindh has reported 320,488, Punjab 340,989, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 133,450, Islamabad 81,446, Balochistan 25,370, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,344, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,608. Pakistan is reporting a decline in coronavirus cases amid the deadly third wave that has wreaked havoc.

Pakistan has started coronavirus vaccination for those who are over 18 years old from today. A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person. They can then go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.