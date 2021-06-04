Govt to update oil refining policy: Tabish

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum Tabish Gauhar has said that the government is close to updating its Oil Refining Policy to incentivize existing refineries to upgrade and modernise alongside encouraging setting up of new deep-conversion refining-cum-petrochemical assets to further reduce our dependence on imported POL products.

He shared the highlights of his meeting with UAE’s Ambassador Hamad Alzaabi, where they discussed various existing opportunities in Pakistan’s petroleum sector, particularly the proposed PARCO Coastal Refinery project.