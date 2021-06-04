Human error leads to vaccination of late celebrities; Commissioner Lahore takes notice



The district administration of Lahore is also vaccinating those who have passed away. All over Lahore, the administration is using images of celebrities to encourage people to get the vaccine. 30 portraits of the late Qazi Wajid could be seen on Gulberg Main Boulevard.

Commissioner Lahore took notice and immediately ordered for the removal of those posters. DC Lahore apologized to the family of the late actor and said that using Wajid’s image was a human error.

Actor Qazi Wajid passed away in 2018.