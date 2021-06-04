PNCA starts registration in music, arts classes

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has started registration in music and arts classes to be arranged under the supervision of professional musicians and artists.

According to PNCA, different classes will be held including singing, tabla, painting, calligraphy, photography, guitar, violin, rubab, keyboard, piano, flute, sitar, acting, and dance.

The classes would be conducted by professional musicians and artists including senior Vocal/Tabla artists Ahmed Khan, Sarfaraz, Rubab player Adnan Haider, Violin expert Jahangir Sagar, Flute player Salman Adil, Sitar player Amir Hussain, Guitarist Sherry Bakhshi, KeyBoard expert Yawar Hayat, Dance artist Azeem Haidery, drawing and painting artist Faiza Shah, Acting Ustad Safeerullah, Calligraphist Shabir Ahmed Zia and Photography expert Khalid Hussain.

An official of PNCA told APP that any citizen can participate in these classes without any age bracket. He said that registration process was started in each course, adding that the registration fee was Rs. 1000 in each course. While monthly fee in each course was Rs. 3000, except, acting class fee was Rs. 5000 monthly fee.

Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that any citizen can participate in these classes without any age bracket, adding that interested amateur artists should discover true potential as a musician or artist.

“We believe in giving musicians and artists the platform they need to grow and the inspiration they seek to realize their unique potential,” she said.

Dr. Fouzia said that these classes were an effort to promote music of all genres and crafts fields along with polishing the creative skills of the young artists.