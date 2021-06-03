Use of latest technology vital for smooth running of government affairs: CM Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday said practical measures were being taken to bring innovation in government affairs through introducing the latest technology as it is indispensable.

He said utilizing modern technology would save time in making decisions, and government affairs could be improved.

Chief Minister Balochistan expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony held for the inauguration of Automation and Monitoring & Evolution of Provincial public sector development program (PSDP) at Civil Secretariat Quetta.

Provincial Ministers, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, officers from Planning and Development, and other departments were also present at the ceremony.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said the use of technology is essential for the smooth running of government affairs. Owing to technology, not only time would be saved, but also the people’s problems could be reduced, and officials would tackle issues of the public in a better manner on an immediate basis.

He said the better use of technology is an effective means of monitoring, and mobile phones and modern technology have made life easier. In future inquires would be held with the help of technology.

The role of the provincial PSDP in the development of Balochistan is 70%, so the provincial introduced Automation System to Innovate Development Projects, saying the system would digitize revenue records which could further facilitate the decision-making process, he said.

The CM noted that with the advent of technology, the process of institutional accountability has become easier.

He also congratulated the entire team of the P&D department on PSDP Automation. The scope of the automation system would be extended to other departments saying that Punjab, Sindh, and Pashtunkhwa government have moved towards E-billing and E-tendering.

Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Hafiz Abdul Basit and Project Director Rafiullah Kakar also addressed.