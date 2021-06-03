1000 centers being set up to achieve anti-corona vaccination of 100,000 people per day: Jhagra

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is providing anti-corona vaccination to 30,000 people per day in 270 centers, while a target has been set to establish 1,000 centers to facilitate 100,000 people per day.

KP Finance and Health Minister, Taimur Jhagra, accompanied by Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash, addressing a press briefing here, said that the government was establishing more basic health units (BHUs) and regional health centers (RHUs) across the province to facilitate maximum people.

He said there was no shortage of anti-corona vaccine in the province and smooth delivery of the vaccine was underway.

Jhagra informed that after the completion of vaccination of 70 percent population of the province, the government would uplift bans and lockdowns, adding that the ratio of new corona cases had decreased significantly since the vaccination started.

Speaking on occasion, SACM Kamran Bangash said that people should adopt all precautionary measures to overcome the spread of the corona pandemic and urged the masses to get the anti-corona vaccine at the earliest.

He said all the vaccines being inoculated were approved by World Health Organization (WHO) and other national agencies. He underlined the need for creating awareness on corona vaccination through media.