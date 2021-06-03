Daily Times

New Zealand’s Conway joins Test debut 200 club

AFP

New Zealand‘s Devon Conway became just the seventh batsman in Test cricket’s 144-year history to make a double century on debut with a score of exactly 200 against England at Lord’s on Thursday.

The South Africa-born opener’s marathon effort of more than nine-and-a-half hours was the cornerstone of New Zealand’s first-innings total of 378. Conway was in sight of becoming the first player to bat throughout their very first Test-match innings before, with only last man Neil Wagner for company, he was run out after lunch on the second day of this two-match series. But he had still joined an exclusive club, with Mathew Sinclair the only other Black Caps batsman to have made a double century on his Test bow. Left-hander Conway had already broken the record for the highest innings by a batsman making their career Test debut at Lord’s when, on Wednesday, he surpassed the 131 made by India’s Souray Ganguly in 1996.

Double hundreds on Test debut (score, batsman, team, opponent, venue, season):

287     Reginald Foster  ENG v AUS  Sydney       1903/04

222 no  Jacques Rudolph  RSA v BAN  Chittagong   2002/03

214     Lawrence Rowe    WIS v NZL  Kingston     1971/72

214     Mathew Sinclair  NZL v WIS  Wellington   1999/00

210 no  Kyle Mayers      WIS v BAN  Chattogram   2020/21

201 no  Brendon Kuruppu  SRI v NZL  Colombo CCC  1986/87

200     Devon Conway     NZL v ENG  Lord’s       2021

