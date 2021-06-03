New Zealand’s Conway joins Test debut 200 club

New Zealand‘s Devon Conway became just the seventh batsman in Test cricket’s 144-year history to make a double century on debut with a score of exactly 200 against England at Lord’s on Thursday.

The South Africa-born opener’s marathon effort of more than nine-and-a-half hours was the cornerstone of New Zealand’s first-innings total of 378. Conway was in sight of becoming the first player to bat throughout their very first Test-match innings before, with only last man Neil Wagner for company, he was run out after lunch on the second day of this two-match series. But he had still joined an exclusive club, with Mathew Sinclair the only other Black Caps batsman to have made a double century on his Test bow. Left-hander Conway had already broken the record for the highest innings by a batsman making their career Test debut at Lord’s when, on Wednesday, he surpassed the 131 made by India’s Souray Ganguly in 1996.

Double hundreds on Test debut (score, batsman, team, opponent, venue, season):

287 Reginald Foster ENG v AUS Sydney 1903/04

222 no Jacques Rudolph RSA v BAN Chittagong 2002/03

214 Lawrence Rowe WIS v NZL Kingston 1971/72

214 Mathew Sinclair NZL v WIS Wellington 1999/00

210 no Kyle Mayers WIS v BAN Chattogram 2020/21

201 no Brendon Kuruppu SRI v NZL Colombo CCC 1986/87

200 Devon Conway NZL v ENG Lord’s 2021