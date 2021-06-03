Sri Lanka– the land of hospitable people and rich culture- is a tropical island located amidst the Indian Ocean. The island is known to have seduced people from all over the world to discover its un-touched beauty in its, natural sandy, blue beaches surrounded by beautiful coconut trees; lush green tea gardens; and what not.

Thus, if you too are seduced by Sri Lanka’s natural beauty and are considering travelling there- from Pakistan- you might have to board a flight to Karachi first. Karachi being the only city to offer you with a chance to board a non-stop flight to Sri Lanka, at a price of forty-eight thousand for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) or for Air Lanka. The advantage for tourists, travelling to Sri Lanka, in addition to availability of duty-free shops at the arrival terminal is that, Sri Lanka is one of those limited countries who offer visa-on-arrival for thirty days- saving one from the hassle of going through the visa-application process.

Upon arrival at Colombo, Sri Lanka’s Capital, you will be met by a tropical breeze and the warmest of smiles from the locals. Given that you would have boarded a four-to-five-hour flight, and would be in dire need of rest, you would want to check in at a hotel- Galadari Hotel, Ceylon Continental Hotel, Ramada Hotel, being some of the best.

Galadari Hotel is one of the finest hotels in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Many facilities are being offered in this hotel; these facilities include outdoor pool, body care and massage therapy, pub and a bar. Its location and its luxurious facilities attract a lot of the tourists. Ceylon Continental Hotel is another hotel in Colombo whose popularity, amongst the tourists, is increasing. The reasons behind the increasing popularity may include its facilities: spa, swimming pool, business centre and its exquisite restaurants. Moreover, Ramada Hotel in Colombo, which is located near Galle Face Beach, is also gaining popularity. This is because of the available facilities, which include sauna, pool, childcare and gym.

Once you are settled in your hotel, you might want to avail the opportunity of shopping for trendy but affordable clothes from the very popular House of Fashion. House of Fashion is very popular amongst, both locals and foreigners; and it is located in Colombo 5. You can find great variety of affordable clothes here along with toys, bath towels, and sports goods. Another shopping mall, which is very popular in Sri Lanka, is Odel. Odel is one of the most successful brands in Sri Lanka. In Odel, you can shop till you drop. Initially located in Colombo 7, Odel gives you opportunity to shop for good quality and trendy clothes, shoes. In addition to this, you can shop for branded handbags, perfumes and cosmetics, books, home ware, jewellery and a lot more. Also, at Odel, you can treat yourself with delicious cuisines from restaurants located around the store. Shopping in Colombo is one of the things you would be looking forward to.

When you visit Sri Lanka, you definitely visit its sandy beaches. One of the options you have is to travel the south coast to a small town named Hikkaduwa. Hikkaduwa is very well-known for its crystal-clear water and its golden sandy beach. There are many recreational activities you can indulge yourself in. These include surfing, boating, scuba-diving and sea-bathing. Hikkaduwa is also known for its coral gardens. You have a chance to explore the beautiful coral gardens either by scuba-diving or by boating. Moreover, you would enjoy watching the sunset in Hikkaduwa as it is simply breath-taking. A lot of beach parties and dance parties are organized in Hikkaduwa as well; therefore, it is also known for its nightlife.

After sun-bathing, getting a tan and relaxing at the Hikkaduwa beach, you should visit the central province’s capital, Kandy. You have an option of taking a train to Kandy. Going to Kandy by rail is one experience you will never forget. The scenery on the way to your final destination will surely take your breath away. Kandy is the best place to visit if you are traveling to Sri Lanka in August. This is because Kandy is home for the biggest Perahera Festival, which takes place in August. Esala Perahera, or the Festival of the Tooth, attracts many tourists from all over the world. Both, hotels and motels, are found fully-booked during the festival season. Esala Perahera involves a parade of wonderfully dressed elephants and Buddhist pilgrims, who dance and play with whips and fire. The festival involves presenting the sacred tooth relic of Buddha. Most locals and tourists save spots for themselves on the streets of Kandy hours before the festival begins. The city of Kandy is also popular due to its peaceful lake and Buddhist temple. The weather is Kandy is comparatively cooler and wetter than the rest of the country.

Another main attraction for tourists in Sri Lanka is Nuwara Eliya. Nuwara Eliya is a town located in the Central province. It is popular amongst tourists because of its cool climate and beautiful lake.

When visiting Sri Lanka, you should not forget to visit the tea gardens the country is very well-known for. Mackwoods Labookellie Tea Centre is a tea factory in Nuwara Eliya, Sri Lanka. Many tourists travel to the country in order to visit the most famous tea factory. The rich, luminous greenery of the tea gardens will make you fall in love with Sri Lanka.

You will also enjoy taking a trip to Pinnawala, which is located in the Sabaragamuwa province of Sri Lanka. Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage is very popular amongst locals and tourists. You can observe elephants bathing and playing; and you may even get a chance to feed them.

Another popular destination in Sri Lanka is the Adam’s peak or Sri Pada. The tall mountain is located in central Sri Lanka and is visited by many tourists from all around the world. Muslims and Christians believe that the sacred footprint at the peak of the mountain is the footprint of Adam.

Apart from the destinations mentioned in this travelogue, there are many other tourist attractions in Sri Lanka. Conclusively, as mentioned earlier, the country of crystal-clear blue sea, golden beaches, warm-hearted locals, ever-green tea gardens, majestic festivals and shopping centers, will most certainly win your heart. Moreover, it is known that another name for this country is Sri Lanka – the land of hospitable people as well as the pearl of the Indian Ocean.