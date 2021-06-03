Pakistan making efforts for peace, stability in region: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan has been making efforts for peace and stability in the region in the light of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said our foremost priority is peace in Afghanistan. The Minister said a trilateral virtual meeting of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan is taking place today to discuss the Afghan issue. He said Pakistan and China can play an important role for reconstruction of Afghanistan after establishment of peace in the country.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said geo-economic is a priority of our government and we want to make Pakistan hub of economic activities. In this regard, CPEC project and Gwadar Port will play an important role.