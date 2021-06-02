Pluralistic political institutions

Aggression goes on without cessation, the aggressor goes unchecked, institutions fail to deliver, that is the stage in front of us everywhere in this world that is otherwise expected to be just, unbiased and humane in approach. Heart breaking things are happening to people at the hands of people. Life is a complex whole we need to look at it kindly. We all need to demonstrate empathy and beyond. Does it help simply by advocating “Be human be kind”. In a human society it should make a difference. Musings on Palestine, Kashmir and beyond must be taken seriously. What do the wise people and world leaders think?

Devastating impact of mafias is more on the so-called middle class than anyone else. Action not words could take the pain away. People in this category don’t go begging. They like to maintain status quo and protect respectability “safaid poshe”. Economists and policy makers have to keep in view what the government policies could offer to the middle class for sustainability of the social system and healthy society living in peace and prosperity. Special measures by the government have to create a balance in society that takes care of socio-economic needs as well as the urgency of controlling the spread of coronavirus pandemic and other urgent issues of health and happiness.

The government has failed to control and overpower the mafias, especially nothing could be practically done to reverse the prices of sugar, “Atta” and other essential items of everyday use. Look at prices of vegetables, fruits, milk, meat, cooking oil etc. Pakistan has, however effectively handled terrorism and extremism since after 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York and American invasion of Afghanistan. In “Riasat-e-Madina” care was taken to see that people were happy and satisfied. Peace and security are essential for welfare of the people and good life of families which are basic units.

Pakistan needs to strengthen democratic norms and promote pluralism because doing so helps develop inclusive political and economic institutions which fall in line with constitutionalism

Trend indicates that agricultural development has been neglected. Everywhere the emphasis is on urban development housing projects which are beyond the reach of a common citizen. In fact mobility from rural to urban areas should have been checked and stopped in favour of modernising rural areas to create model villages will all facilities which are available in cities. There are those who don’t know the role of an effective bureaucracy based on merit and instituted accountability and fixed duties and responsibility. Likewise, there are politicians, specially new, who have no idea of what their responsibilities are. Politicians are not supposed to compete with bureaucrats nor insult them. Best thing is to make good use of skills and experience of young as well as senior bureaucrats. My suggestion is that politicians should be sent to training institutes to get an orientation of how government works at its various levels and hierarchy. Politicians further need orientation about the role of the executive and Judicial branch of the government. And who does not know the status of our parliament and its surrounding facts and distasteful behaviour. They need to improve their (institutional) image and self-respect.

Pakistan needs to strengthen democratic norms and promote pluralism because doing so helps develop inclusive political and economic institutions which fall in line with constitutionalism. Competition is the hallmark of such institutions which reject monopolies and mafias. It seems in theory we have all these elements fully installed. but not put in action. This shows why things are working against expectations.

In European/Western colonies the people were suppressed and coerced. As a consequence extractive institutions were developed that kept the local population depressed, deprived and poor. “Dual economy” developed in these colonies. Colonists monopolised the use of all local resources, depriving the local population of resources that actually belonged to them. This is how colonialism made the local population lose their political, economic and social status. But a movement emerged ultimately that ended colonialism. Colonialism has ended but colonial attitudes still persist in many countries in Asia and Africa.

It is important to analyses how the logic of pluralistic political institutions works in context of use of power or authority, and difficulties that come on the way. Even a well-meaning, US President Franklin D. Roosevelt discovered when he tried to remove the checks on his power imposed by the supreme court (in case of New Deal). In the process the individual executive’s reform programme he perhaps got more power. President F. D. Roosevelt pointed out that the U.S. constitution had not actually endowed the supreme court with the right to challenge the constitutionality of legislation, but that it had assumed this role in 1803. At the time, Justice Bushrod Washington had stipulated that the supreme court should “presume in favour of [a Law’s] validity until its violation of the constitution is proved beyond all reasonable doubt”. The President had to adopt many more steps (including “Packing the court”) to get his legislation on “New Deal” passed / approved by the Supreme Court.

Change is essential when it comes to political, economic, administrative and social reforms. Evolution is better than revolution. Planned, deliberate organisational change keeps a nation on track, with focus on real issues and needs for sustainability. That needs peace and security and national integration. Cooperation and coordination is key to prosperity and unity. Conflicts are not the way forward. Logic of pluralistic political institutions works.kk

The writer is former Director National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Government of Pakistan, a political analyst and public policy expert. He is the author of the book, Post 9/11 Pakistan and Existential Question for Pakistan