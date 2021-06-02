Gujranwala shootings: 2 killed, 1 injured in separate incidents

Two people were gunned down and another was injured in different incidents here in Kamoki and Ladhewala Warriach Gujranwala on Wednesday.

It was reported that in village Chak Hunda, a son opened fire at his father and uncle over domestic issues, resultantly killing the father on the spot, who was identified as Sagheer, 50 while uncle Shabbir received bullet injuries, who was shifted to hospital by rescue 1122 team.

In another incident an unknown accused shot dead a youth, Adnan Aslam. It was told that Adnan was present in his home when the accused entered the house and shot him to death. Police have started investigations. Separately, a dead body of a man was found from a canal here in Ojla Kalan Gujranwala. It was told that villagers spotted a dead body in the water and informed the police. Gakhar Mandi police, after recovering the body, have shifted the dead body to THQ hospital Wazirabad. The deceased was identified as Iqbal, 60 years old resident of Kot Khizri Wazirabad.

While Qilla Didar Singh police have traced out an accused involved in a murder case. It was said that accused Asif gunned down a youth a few days before and threw the dead body into a canal. The police party also recovered a pistol from the accused.