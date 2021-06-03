COVID-19: US supplies to Pakistan 1200 pulse oximeters, 340,000 PPEs

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), announced to airlift emergency medical supplies to Maldives, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka to help save lives and curb the corona virus throughout South Asia.

BREAKING: USAID is airlifting critical health supplies to Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka over the coming days to help save lives and stop the spread of #COVID19 across South Asia. More here: https://t.co/shhXOFG08Y pic.twitter.com/GFeGT0eOJl — USAID (@USAID) June 3, 2021





“In Pakistan, this flight will bring 1,200 pulse oximeters and 340,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals,” the USAID said.



Previously, the United States and Pakistan have worked together to respond to and curb the COVID-19 pandemic while the super power also allocated $40 million to the country in addition to providing 200 ventilators for critical patients.



The current donation is being made at the Government of Pakistan’s request. This support has benefited more than 2.5 million Pakistanis across the country, providing life-saving treatments, strengthening case-finding and surveillance, and mobilizing innovative financing to bolster emergency preparedness.



USAID is coordinating additional shipments for South Asia in the coming weeks.