PTI government offers development schemes to government members, ticket holders

The ruling party has decided to reward ticket holders of national and provincial constituencies development schemes worth Rs.1.28 billion. This may have come as preparations for local body elections or as an attempt to appease angry leaders.

Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan’s constituency PP-162 will be given Rs 49 million for development schemes, NA-129 for Rs 79 million, Provincial Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid for Rs 79 million and Senator Ijaz Chaudhry for development works. 79 million, Malik Zaheer Abbas 79 million, Humayun Akhtar Khan 79 million will be given funds.

Chaudhry Ijaz Ahmed Dial will be given Rs 79 million, ticket holders Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Mohi-ud-Din Diwan, Khalid Mahmood, Abdul Karim, Chaudhry Mansha Sindhu, Yusuf Ali, Bilal Aslam and Shoaib Siddiqui will be given more than Rs 40 million. Ticket holders Mohammad Iftikhar, Mohammad Irshad Dogar, Chaudhry Mohammad Asghar, Zubair Niazi, Ajasim Sharif will get more than Rs 40 million each for development works in the constituencies.

PTI ticket holder Malik Zaman Naseeb, who lost to Hamza Shahbaz, will be given more than Rs 49 million for PP-146.