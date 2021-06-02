Shehbaz Sharif’s name on ECL, government petition stands fulfilled: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s name has been added to the Exit Control List (ECL), Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday.



The Federal Cabinet had approved the inclusion of the PML-N leader’s name to the ECL after a request forwarded by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).



The Minister, in his tweet, stated that since Shahbaz Sharif’s name is on the ECL and he has withdrawn his petition from the High Court, there is no need for a government appeal as the purpose of the appeal “has already been fulfilled”.

شہباز شریف کا نام چونکہ اب ECL پر ہے اور انھوں نے اپنی پٹیشن ہائیکورٹ سے واپس لے لی ہے لہذاٰ ٹیکنیکلی سپریم کوررٹ میں حکومتی اپیل کی ضرورت ختم ہو جاتی ہے کیونکہ اپیل کا مقصد پہلے ہی پورا ہو چکا ہے https://t.co/KXyiqJDHEO — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 2, 2021





The PML-N President will now have to request the federal cabinet to remove his name from the ECL if he wants to travel abroad.



Govt withdraws petition challenging LHC order



The federal government withdrew its petition against the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) decision allowing PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif to travel abroad. The LHC had granted “one-time” permission to former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif to go abroad on medical grounds, after which the government moved the Supreme Court to have the decision declared null and void.



