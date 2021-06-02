Javed Latif’s judicial remand extended till June 9

The court has extended Javed Latif’s judicial remand till June9th for the case registered in the model town court against him for his alleged anti-state sentiments.

According to details, Judicial Magistrate Ahsan Raza heard the case regarding Javed Latif’s anti-state statements. The Judicial Magistrate inquired about the report regarding the challan. The jail authorities said that the challan was related to the investigation. The Magistrate asked Javed Latif if he wanted to say something.

On which Javed Latif said, “the factory of treason that has been set up should be shut down. Identifying faults in institutions is not treason. I have taken an oath to protect the institutions. If the institutions have to be fixed, I will speak. I will continue to do so. This is not a Pakistan of eight to twenty people.”