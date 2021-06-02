UNGA president Bozkir saddened at India’s reaction, reiterates remarks on Kashmir

President of United Nations General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, has reiterated that his recent remarks on Jammu and Kashmir were consistent with the long-standing UN position regarding the decades-old dispute.

Bozkir’s Deputy Spokesperson, Amy Quantrill told reporters at regular briefing in New York that the President has expressed regrets that India took his remarks on the issue out of context.

She said Volkan Bozkir was saddened to see a press statement from Indian Ministry of External Affairs, which portrayed his remarks on Jammu and Kashmir from a selective perspective.