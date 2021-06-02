IPEMC to make final decision about matric, inter exams today

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood will chair the inter-provincial education ministers conference on Wednesday(today) to take decision about reopening of educational institutions in the wake of current situation of the pandemic.

The meeting has been summoned to take a final decision regarding matric and intermediate examinations in the country in view of the current situation of the pandemic.

It has been learnt that the meeting will also review the pandemic situation across the country and make a decision about the reopening of educational institutions.