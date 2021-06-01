Pakistan, China to boost medical cooperation

“The medical cooperation we have done with Pakistan is non-governmental. When the epidemic is over, efforts should be made to promote medical cooperation in technological innovation on the government level,” said Li Dinggang, executive president at Beijing Lu Daopei Hematology Hospital.

“I hope that the Chinese technologies will benefit Pakistan, which will then be extended to other countries along the Belt and Road, ” he said, according to a report published by China Economic Net (CEN). “In 2004, China approved the world’s first gene medicine for the treatment of malignant tumors, which can be used to treat advanced-stage cancers. This news caused a global sensation at the time. A large number of foreign patients came to China for medicine. Some people who couldn’t go to China invited Chinese doctors to come to their country for a consultation. I had the honor to participate in the preliminary research and development of gene medicine.” Li Dinggang said.

In 2014, Li Dinggang visited Pakistan and got in touch with the Pakistan government. “Under the guidance of Pakistani doctor friends, we conducted several exchange lectures on China’s genetic technology and biotechnology. Pakistani doctors hoped that we can help them build gene therapy center in Pakistan. At that time, we also signed a memorandum of cooperation, promising to train them in China’s genetic technology,” he said. “This year is the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, we will continue to promote our friendly cooperation between China and Pakistan. As a doctor, I hope that we can build a bridge for international medical cooperation between China and Pakistan and benefit more Pakistani friends,” he added.