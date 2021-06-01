IHC disposes of gas company’s petition

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition of a local company seeking a license of flare gas from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case filed by a private company regarding the above matter. Registrar Ogra and assistant attorney general appeared before the court in person.

Registrar Ogra informed the court that his department had decided to give license to the petitioner company with some conditions.

The authority had decided to take the decision on seven applications for license, he said.

After this statement, the court disposed of the case.