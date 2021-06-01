Chairpersons of various Standing Committees of Senate notified

ISLAMABAD: The legislators on Tuesday elected the Chairpersons of various Standing Committees of the Senate in the Parliament House.

Senator Talha Mahmood was elected as the Standing Committee Chairman on Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla elected as the chairman of the Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Senator Mohsin Aziz elected as the chairman of the standing committee on Interior, Senator Zeeshan Khan Zada elected as the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Commerce, Senator Prince Ahmed Omer AhmedZai elected as the chairman of the standing committee on Communication, Senator Rubina Khalid elected as the chairperson of the standing committee on Maritime Affairs, Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo elected as the standing committee on Rules of Procedures and Privileges and Senator Hidayat Ullah elected for the chairman of the Standing Committee on Aviation, under Rule 184 (1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012.

Secretary Senate Muhammad Qasim Samad Khan, along with other high officials, participated in the elections.

The newly elected chairpersons of the committees thanked the committee members for showing their confidence in them.

The committee members congratulated the newly elected chairpersons and assured their full support and co-operation in the smooth running of the affairs of the committees.