Senator Hidayatullah elected as Chairman Aviation Standing Committee

ISLAMABAD: The Senate’s Standing Committee on Aviation on Tuesday elected Senator Hidayatullah as its chairman for a term of three-year.

The committee members elected the chairman under Rule 184(1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012.

Senators Faisal Javed, Faisal Saleem Rehman, Mohsin Aziz, Aon Abbas, Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Moula Bux Chandio, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Sherry Rehman, Afnan Ullah Khan, Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah, Atta-ur-Rehman, Dilawar Khan are members of the committee.

The members congratulated the newly-elected chairman and assured their full support and cooperation in the smooth running of the committee affairs.

Newly elected chairman Hidayatullah thanked the committee members for reposing confidence in him.