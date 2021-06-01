Iran-Pakistan border markets to enhance trade

In an effort to enhance trade relations between Pakistan and Iran, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the two neighbors. The MOU was signed in April 2021, tweeted Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

He said that three markets will be established in Balochistan, near the border with Iran in Gabd, Mund & Chedgi.

These will not only enhance bilateral trade but it would also provide economic opportunities and sustenance to people residing in the border areas.@aliya_hamza #Pakistan #Iran #Trade #commerce — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) June 1, 2021

