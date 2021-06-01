Rupee declines 13 paisas against dollar in open market

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan rupee declined 13 paisas against the US dollar in interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs. 154.53 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs. 154.40.



According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs. 154.4 and Rs. 155.4, respectively.



Similarly, the price of euro has appreciated by 63 paisas and closed at Rs. 188.95 against last day’s trading of Rs. 188.32, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.



The Japanese yen gained one paisa and closed at Rs 1.41 whereas an increase of 34 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound, which was traded at Rs 219.14 as compared to its last closing of Rs 218.80.



The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisas each to close at Rs 42.07 and Rs 41.20 respectively.













