ILO to celebrate 2021 as year to eliminate child labour

ISLAMABAD: International Labor Organization (ILO) has planned to hold a series of programs to celebrate 2021 as the International year to eliminate child labour.

According to an official, 2021 is the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour, as declared by the United Nations (UN), adding that the UN asked the ILO to celebrate this year to create awareness among the masses and to end this evil of child labour.

A music competition with a child labour theme and a cartoon competition on forced labor (with a special category on cartoons on the forced labor of children) would be held in programmes.

She added that through this platform, it would be an important opportunity to accelerate action towards the Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) to end child labor by 2025 and to address the challenges posed by COVID-19 in this regard.

It will also serve to build momentum towards the Global Conference on the Sustainable Eradication of Child Labor, which the Government of South Africa will host in 2022, she added.

She also said that ILO would also engage artists as part of the strategy to educate people throughout the year.