Students arrested by police in Multan

Multan: Students take to the streets against physical exams. Students burnt tires and blocked Chungi No. 9 chowk.

The worst traffic jam occurred due to road blockade. Hundreds of vehicles were stuck in the worst traffic. Slogans against students’ physical examinations were raised such as ‘If we have taken classes online, we will also take the exam online.’

The police tried to hold talks with students however to no avail. The police started arresting the students.

Police arrested ten students and took them to the police station. According to some sources the protesters dispersed after the arrest of students.