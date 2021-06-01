Petrol prices static for next 15 days

For the next fifteen days, the government has announced that fuel prices would remain constant.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to retain the pricing of petroleum goods as they were on May 17th, 2021,” according to a statement released by the Petroleum Ministry.

Since April 16, 2021, the government has maintained petroleum product prices by modifying sales tax and petroleum levy so that there is no commensurate increase in the cost of necessary things and the common man receives maximum relief,” the statement stated.

Petrol and High-Speed Diesel (HSD) prices would stay unchanged at Rs108.56 a litre. Similarly, the price of kerosene oil and light diesel would stay unchanged at Rs80 and Rs77.65 per litre.