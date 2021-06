On what would have been Bollywood actress Nargis Dutt’s 92nd birthday, her son Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to share unseen, throwback photographs of his mother.

Sanjay captioned the photos, “There’s nobody else like you. Happy Birthday Maa” with a heart emoji.

Sanjay’s daughter Trishala Dutt commented on the post with heart emojis.