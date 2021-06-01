Finance Minister assures full support to Privatisation Commission

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, chaired a meeting here at the Finance Division to review the progress on the Privatization of National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL) on Tuesday.

Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro, Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Adviser to the PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain, SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar, SAPM on Finance and Revenue Dr Waqar Masood, Secretaries of Finance, Power, Petroleum and Privatization also participated the meeting.

All the participants attending the meeting, shared their input on various issues related to the transaction and briefed the Finance Minister on the progress achieved since the last meeting on the subject.

The Finance Minister assured the Privatization Commission and other stakeholders of his full support in resolving technical issues related to the transaction and expressed resolve to complete the transaction at the earliest possible time.