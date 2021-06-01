PSL 2021: PCB to take strict action against non compliance of COVID-19 SOPs

LAHORE: According to our sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has tight rules in place and would impose severe penalties if they are broken.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 will resume on June 7 in Abu Dhabi. Players and match officials who have already arrived in the United Arab Emirates are isolating themselves in their hotel rooms.

The administration has enforced tight procedures for participants to guarantee the competition does not become further delayed or postponed. It will be considered a significant offence if you do not follow the guidelines and do not wear a mask.

According to the PCB, no one other than the hotel’s maintenance personnel would be permitted inside the players’ hotel rooms.

Meeting someone who has coronavirus symptoms or has tested positive for the virus will also be deemed a significant offence.

If players are discovered to have violated the coronavirus safety measures, sanctions might include warnings, sanctions, and match fee suspension.

According to the disciplinary committee’s judgment, a player’s punishment can vary from one to five matches if they are found to have broken any SOPs.