Oil seeds, Nuts, Kernels exports increased by 193.66% in 10 months

Oil seeds, Nuts and Kernels exports during the first ten months of fiscal year 2020-21 grew by 193.66 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April 20-21, Oil seeds, Nuts and Kernels worth $ 84,671 thousand exported as compared to $28,833 thousand in the same period of last year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Meat and meat preparation increased by 8.94 per cent, worth $280,576 thousand, as compared to the exports of $257,544 thousand in the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, spices increased by 4.40 per cent, worth $77,111 thousand were also exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports of valued $73,793 thousand in the same period of last year.

During the period under view, the exports of All other food items increased by 8.61 per cent, worth $475,893 thousand, as compared to the exports of $438,157 thousand of same period of last year.