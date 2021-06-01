SC adjourns Shaukat Siddiqui’s appeal till Wednesday

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the appeal of former judge of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui till Wednesday.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case seeking setting aside of Report/Opinion of Supreme Judicial Council and Notification Issued by Ministry of Law dated 11.10.2018.

Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan, responding to Siddiqui’s counsel Advocate Hamid Khan submitted that the government will not submit an answer in this case, however the reply would be submitted after maintainability of the petition.

Hamid Khan informed the bench that his client is retiring on June 30th. Hamid Khan said that Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui had challenged the decision of the Supreme Judicial Council to not hold an inquiry in open court.

The Supreme Court quashed the Supreme Judicial Council decision, he added.

He said that the Supreme Court ruled only against the jurisdiction of the Judicial Council.

The Supreme Court granted relief only after accepting the petition, he added.

Justice Bandial said that there was a difference between understanding and declaring a petition admissible.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that it was also important to look at the basis on which the application was deemed admissible.