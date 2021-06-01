Stone-Age era cave discovered near Thatta

A cave that is said to be dated back to stone-age era was accidentally discovered in the Marui Mountain on Sunday, that is part of Kohistans mountainous Range some 40 Kilometers away from Thatta.

The cave surfaced during the extraction of the mountain under the K4 project. As the news of the discovery broke out people from different walks of life, history buffs and a large number of youngsters gathered there to witness the discovery.

According to the locals, they found a cave, remnants of a welling fountain, and beautifully carved stones fastened in the walls of that cave all those were presumed to be of the age of human evolution. The cave stretching over one kilometer is an attestation of human evolution.

Historians and archeologists have expressed their happiness over this instantaneous discovery saying that it would further enhance the historical importance of district Thatta.

Chairman of Sindhi Language Authority and former director of Archeology department Dr. Mohammad Ali Manjhi said that the cave showed that Thatta was a historically rich part of the world even in the old ages adding that these sites must be owned and preserved by the archeology department.

“It is an idiosyncratic discovery; some are calling it a miracle of nature, however proper research is required to ascertain its historical importance,” said Ramzan Memon, Chairman of Sindhi Adabi Sangat. A team of archeologists is expected to visit the historical site on Monday.