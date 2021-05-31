SRB announces tax incentive scheme for arrear liquidation of Sindh sales tax

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB), on the request of Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Taxpayers Associations, has announced a Tax Incentive Scheme which allows total exemption of penalties and provides a significant relief in payment of default surcharge to Sindh Sales Tax (SST) defaulters.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the SRB said it has approved the proposal under which penalties will stand remitted and substantial exemption of default surcharge liability will be provided to the taxpayers and defaulters, provided they deposit the principal amount of the arrears of the SST during the first 12 days of June, 2021.

However, only 5 percent and 10 percent of the amounts of default surcharge will be payable if the tax amounts are deposited from June 21 to June 30 while penalty will remain totally exempted.

The Sindh Government hopes that the taxpayers shall benefit from this ‘one-time facility’ expiring on June 30, 2021.