FPCCI holds meeting to discuss goods transporters problems

PESHAWAR: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Office Peshawar on Monday held a meeting to discuss various issues being faced by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Goods Transport Federation.

The meeting headed by the Coordinator Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Sartaj Ahmed Khan, was attended by chairman All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Goods Transport Federation Liaquat Ali Khan, president Muhammad Jameel, general secretary Sikandar Khan and other representatives of the good transport associations.

The meeting discussed various issues relating to heavy fines by traffic police, MVE pollution stickers, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) taxes, overloading fines, and illegal tax collection from TMAs from transporters at Karkhano Phatak, ring road, Kohat road, Katlang, Dirgai, Taimurgara and other areas of the province.

They warned that if their genuine demands and issues were not resolved, then the transport federation will hold a strike on September 15 by parking their vehicles in front of the motorway toll plaza blocking the road for all types of traffic.

The Coordinator Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Sartaj Ahmed Khan, assured the transporters that the federation would take up all issues with the provincial transport minister, customs officials, motorway authorities, and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and requested them to postpone their strike call till September 15.













