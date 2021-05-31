Shahroz Sabzwari shares a sweet message for Sadaf on their first anniversary

The controversial Pakistani couple Sadaf Kanwal f and her husband Shahroz Sabzwari have their first wedding anniversary today.

The Aangan actor took to Instagram and shared an unseen video of Sadaf to wish her on their anniversary.

Sabzwari while mentioning that this is not a lovey-dovey post and wrote, “A genuine why I Love You VIDEO, cracks me up every single time.”

Many actors such as Aima and Minal Khan wished the happy couple along with the couples’ fans. One fan commented, “This couple is the best” with a heart emoticon.