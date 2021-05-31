Minal Khan is a ‘Selfie Queen’?

Pakistani actor Minal Khan knows how to prove her point.

The Jalan actor took to Instagram and shared a cute picture of herself wearing black sunglasses and a hat along with a simple tee which read “selfie queen.”

Any idea why she may be a ‘selfie queen’?

Well, she wrote a witty caption which said “Caption in the picture” referring to the words on her tee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official)

Many fans agreed with her shirt calling her a selfie queen and praising her beauty.