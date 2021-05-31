Iqra Aziz appreciates fans for loving ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’

Pakistani actor Iqra Aziz thanked everyone for loving her new drama Khuda Aur Mohabbat after its new episode was watched over 20 million times on YouTube in two days.

The Suno Chanda actor took to her Instagram to share a short clip from the latest episode and while thanking everyone she wrote, “Love you all. This project was a Team Effort.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz)

Khuda Aur Mohabbat has broken many YouTube records and became the first Pakistani drama to have its first episode crossing 50 million views.