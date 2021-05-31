Vaccination for 18 and above to commence from 3rd, says Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) was called today to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country and take major decisions to monitor the spread of the disease and ease lockdown restrictions.

The meeting, which was to be presided over by the prime minister was held at the PM Office and attended by all provincial representatives.

The NCC is the apex body tasked with supervising the national response towards the COVID-19 pandemic and to take policy decisions. Relevant officials briefed the attendees of the cases as well as the vaccination numbers.

The Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar tweeted of the progress and informed that vaccinations for citizens 18 and above would commence from 3rd of June. He asked people to start registering for the same.

In today’s NCOC meeting it was decided to start scheduling vaccination of registered 18 plus from thursday the 3rd of june. With this step the vaccination of all eligible age groups would be carried out. Please register as soon as possible — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 31, 2021

Earlier, Asad Umar had informed that vaccinations were on record as a total of more than 383,000 people were vaccinated in one day on Sunday. Almost 7 million people in Pakistan have gotten the vaccination shot so far.

The Federal Minister Planning, according to a report, had previously stated that PM Khan had been requested to preside over the NCC meeting on Monday as they wanted to take the vaccination drive to the next level.

The upcoming polls in Azad Kashmir were also discussed. The NCOC has proposed to postpone the elections for two months amid the third wave of the pandemic.