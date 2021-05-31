Babar Azam wows fans with workout video

ABU DHABI: Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam shared his workout video from his quarantine days.

The batsman is seen training for one minute and eight seconds at the Abu Dhabi hotel ahead of the PSL matches.

Babar wowed fans when he shared this video on his Twitter with the caption, “Training must go on.”

Training must go on. 💪👊 pic.twitter.com/rlp4wsqN23 — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) May 30, 2021

Many fans praised him on his training in the comments, as one fan wrote, “And the show ,uch go on… Stay fit champ.”