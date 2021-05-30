Still tackling Covid

A global pandemic has marked great losses with the rapid speed of spreading around the globe. To make an address towards pandemic needs a comprehensive efficiency and systematic capacity to control the damages and losses. In this regard, much and more precautions are required as per prescriptions of experts are endorsed, as everywhere uproar has prevailed of furious pandemic viral consequences. These aspects which are unfortunately practiced practically as for the standard operating procedures (Sops) are concerned in the long-term interests of the country for the progressive picture as a whole and specifically as individuals will compel to pay the sample cost if not handled safely.

It is the need of the hour in the current scenario where a shortage of oxygen dilemma will not be neglected at any cost and health tackling system to put a safeguard to make sure the life security of millions in the country. Lives are discouraged as fear spreads across the globe. Business is at stake and the education system is a primary question by which it has been collapsed the learning interventions far-sighted chances to death trolls. Stigma has shattered the actual cause of fathomed wheel of prevailing pandemic consequences. Saga depicts, the lives of individuals are desperately on a large scale awaiting to welcome normal routine and have a curiosity to avail the real essence before covid19 situation.

In the present mythology, the disruption of world order because of the prevailing pandemic pushes the globe into a phase where the healthcare system of many countries has been collapsed. Now, it is obviously a vivid picture before the world that passive and secure circumstances in existing scenario of viral threat. It is a matter of fact that the world has faced pandemics and epidemics simultaneously after decades or in a century sometime. Planet earth already burns from global warming and it was noted as noteworthy that the first wave of coronavirus lockdown had put it down as shutting down of different industries were observed because of pandemic outburst at the globe of the world.

In the battle of pandemics, vaccination drive will play a pivotal role to restore the normal life routine in any country. No doubt, comprehensive awareness must be made accordingly to make the most of the vaccination drive initiated in the country and to make assurance of millions of lives. Myths against vaccination drives are the biggest hindrances that cannot be ignored. Challenges are everywhere but the proper strategy will work for the best of business.

In Pakistan, the prevailing situation can be curbed with the effective administration of vaccine doses by the people of Pakistan. Vaccination campaigns must not be stopped till the last person be vaccinated

In our country, the prevailing situation can be curbed with the effective administration of vaccine doses by the people of Pakistan. Vaccination campaigns must not be stopped till the last person be vaccinated. It will be profound if the obligations towards pandemics are taken as per required efforts towards widespread disorder under Sops of theWHO. In addition to this, there must be myths breaking regarding vaccination drive and to fuel it with effective campaigns to mend a fence before pandemics.

Conclusively, the pandemic has rated major losses in almost all sectors of the country. It is a dire situation where the recklessness of people matters the most. Without public participation, pandemics cannot be defeated.

So, Government, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), medical practitioners, and health participants should be on one page and must mould the pandemic at a controlling level for the safe and secure initiation of normal life in the country.

“Be vaccinated, wear a mask, follow the Sops and stay healthy” must be the first and foremost priority in the present battle with coronavirus.

The writer is based in Hyderabad