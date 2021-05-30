PMLN asks govt to issue comparison of 2018, 2021 economic indicators

ISLAMABAD: Former information minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan to issue a comparison of economic indicators for the year 2018 when PMLN ended its term versus 2021 which is after three years of PTI government.

In a statement, she said that the ‘incompetent’ PTI government destroyed the economy and now ‘shamelessly’ tweets lies to cover up the disaster they committed. She said that these lies won’t be fixed the economic crisis created by this government. She said that the PTI regime was still unable to even match the economic progress of the PMLN government.

She reminded that PMLN’s 5.8 growth and three percent inflation dwarfs PTI’s minus 0.4 growth rate and 16 percent inflation rate. In five years, PMLN took Rs 10,000 billion loan and completed countless development projects, while PTI took Rs 15,000 billion loan in just three years and did not complete a single project, she said.

Under PMLN, the FBR collected a record high Rs 3,842 billion in taxes while PTI has had to revise its own targets three times for the first time in country’s history. She said that this PTI government didn’t even meet its current year’s target of Rs 4,500 billion tax collection. “Who are they trying to fool by setting up a target of 5.8 trillion,” she said.

The information secretary of the opposition party said that this government that came into power through lies and forgery was only surviving through lies and forgery.