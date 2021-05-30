Bilawal, Sindh CM visit Wali Bagh in Charsadda to offer condolence

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday visited Wali Bagh in Charsadda to offer condolences over the death of Begum Naseem Wali Khan.

On arrival at Wali Bagh, they offered prayers for the departed soul and prayed for grant of patience to bereaved family members. Begum Naseem Wali Khan was a former lawmaker and senior leader of the Awami National Party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

چارسدہ: پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی کے چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کی ولی باغ آمد چارسدہ: چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کی بیگم نسیم ولی خان کے انتقال پر عوامی نیشنل پارٹی کے مرکزی سینئر نائب صدر امیر حیدرخان ہوتی سے اظہار تعزیت@BBhuttoZardari pic.twitter.com/2W6QMpTfnv — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) May 30, 2021

ANP senior vice-president Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, central general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain, provincial president Aimal Wali Khan, Ghulam Ahmed Balour, MPA Samar Haroon Balour and other leaders received the PPP delegation at Wali Bagh.

Bilawal Bhutto lauded efforts and role of the late Begum Naseem Wali for strengthening democracy in the country. PPP delegation include provincial president Hamayun Khan, Nayer Bukhari, Farhatullah Babar, Senator Robina Khalid and other leaders. MPA Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan also visited Wali Bagh to offer condolence over the demise of senior ANP leader.