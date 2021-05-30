Pakistan’s sweet mangoes to enter China’s big market from June 10

BEIJING: Pakistani mangoes will hit markets in China from June 10 this year when first consignment of ‘king’ of fruits will be transported from Lahore to Kumning, capital city of South-Western Yannan province.

“We are picking Sindhri variety from the farms in Tando Allahyar of Sindh province and after processing and packaging in Lahore, we will airlift first consignment to Kunming on June 10,” said Adnan Hafeez, director at Imperial Ventures (Pvt) Ltd.

He said that most Chinese people favour mangoes imported from South Asian countries because of their plump and taste. “This year, we are offering the product to our clients directly under business to customer strategy and even if they want to buy one box, we will deliver to their homes,” he added.

He said that his company would efficiently utilize the air cargo services and express delivery services to supply mangoes to the customers in a very smooth and timely manner. Adnan Hafeez said that this year, Pakistani mangoes will be available in 4.5kg and 2.5kg packings respectively and in the next phases, they will also import Chaunsa from Pakistan.

He said that his company was also planning to organize promotional activities in collaboration with the embassy of Pakistan and its consulates to introduce Pakistani mangoes in China. The Pakistani mangoes are of very high quality and Chinese consumers have an emotional attachment to Pakistani products because of the Pak-China friendship

According to an analyst, Pakistani mangoes are expected to enter the Chinese market on a large scale this summer. Last year, Pakistan held mango tasting event in Shanghai and the feedback from the Chinese consumers was very positive. Pakistan is the third largest mango exporter in the world, and mango is known as the ‘king of fruits’ in Pakistan.

The soil and climate conditions in Pakistan are particularly suitable for the growth of high-quality mangoes, which can be supplied for five to six months every year. Mango is also the main export fruit of Pakistan. In 2018, Pakistan’s mango production reached 1.9 million tons, ranking sixth in the world.