Shehbaz Sharif directs PMLN’s advisory council to ‘expose govt’s economic figures’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has directed the party’s Economic Advisory Council to expose the government’s ‘dismal’ and ‘disastrous’ economic performance.

In a statement, the opposition party said that the party president also directed to convene a meeting of the Economic Advisory Council. He said that the advisory council should review strategies to prevent the passage of ‘anti-people’ budget by the ruling party.

He told them to highlight the serious crisis faced by the people due to the skyrocketing inflation, record unemployment and economic destruction of the country because of PTI’s ‘disastrous’ policies. He asked them to also highlight realities of ‘intentional’ increase in prices of electricity, gas, medicine, treatment, education and essential commodities.

The PMLN president said that this government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf may change the statistics by lying but that won’t change the ground realities of the economy clearly visible to everyone. “PMLN will not allow the demands of the IMF to be imposed on the people in the name of budget,” he pledged.