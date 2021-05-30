Land transfer system to be automated: Revenue Minister

Attock: The Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar Khan has said that the provincial government is extending the land transfer system across the province after registry through an automated process.

He was addressing the inauguration ceremony at Mianwala in tehsil Pindigheab of district Attock on Sunday.

Officials of the revenue department, Punjab Land Records Authority, and assistant commissioner Pindigheab Haidar Abbas were present on the occasion.

He added that revolutionary steps had been taken in the Punjab Revenue Department to facilitate farmers and other people, to root out corruption, and to enhance revenue collection.

Provincial Minister Anwar Khan said that.

Mr. Khan, while giving details of the achievements and steps taken, said that during the last two years, 115 computerised land record centres and 20 mobile centres had been set up while 23 commercial banks have been given access to the digital land record for the facilitation of farmers and an agreement has been signed between Punjab Revenue Department and the FBR regarding sharing of data and e-stamping has been introduced which has resulted in 80 percent increase in income of the department.

He said that after establishing these land record centers, land-related problems of the people of these areas would be solved nearest to their home towns, ultimately saving their precious time and finances.

He said record development had taken place in the revenue department while reforms are also being introduced to facilitate people.

He said that Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) had added Rs7,456 million to the public exchequer under the head ‘land transfer and management’.

The minister said open courts are regularly being held monthly in all the land record centers across Punjab to solve the revenue-related problems of the people without any delay.

Later the minister visited COVID- 19 vaccination centre established at THQ Pindigheab and reviewed that vaccination process.

He examined the cleanliness and facilities provided to the visitors, inquired about the availability of vaccines, and got feedback from the public about the facilities and conduct of the relevant staff.