Gill says PMLN carried out ‘funeral’ of exports during its five-year govt

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said that the former ‘incompetent’ government of the Pakistan Muslim League-N had left $19.2 billion current account deficit which was today $773 million surplus due to pro-active policies of the present government.

Reacting to the statement of PMLN spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb, he said that the opposition workers have a ‘high degree of lies’ and arrogance. During its five years of reign, the PMLN carried out the funeral of exports, he said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Shahbaz Gill said that country’s exports were risen by 13.5 percent reaching to $21 billion despite COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the former ‘incompetent’ government had reduced foreign exchange reserves from 18 billion to seven billion. Today, he said that the country’s total foreign exchange reserves have reached to $23 billion.

He said that remittances have also reached 24.2 billion due to the confidence of overseas Pakistanis. He said that the night sleep of the ‘incompetent’ workers has become forbidden after seeing the recovery of the economy. He said that businesses were recovered and industries have become fully operational.

Today, he said that the Pakistan Stock Exchange was at its highest level in the last four years. He said that the ‘incompetent’ opposition party was afraid of Pakistan’s economic development. He said that the opposition workers know that recovery of the economy will end their politics.